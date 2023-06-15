The Disgusting Double Standard Against Trump | Pete Hegseth & Will Cain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Disgusting Double Standard Against Trump
The double standard of justice in this country is disgusting. It’s been said repeatedly, but Democrats never get this treatment. The DOJ turned a blind eye to the Clintons and Bidens.
WHEN Trump wins again in 2024, we cannot forget when they tried to do.
