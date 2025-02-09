Blood Moon Prophecy 2025! Two Witnesses?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is credible evidence that the Hebrews walked into Egypt under a blood moon eclipse, and the Exodus occurred under another blood moon eclipse of April 15, 1447 BCE. There is credible evidence that Yeshua died and was buried under a blood moon eclipse of April 14, 32 CE. Other blood moon eclipse tetrads of interest: 1493-1494 Columbus 1539-1540 Sulieman rebuilds Jerusalem's moat, streets and walls 1949-1950 War for newly established Israel 1967-1968 War for Jerusalem 2014-2015 Unsure? The patterns of nine blood moon eclipses are returning on March 13-14, 2025 to August 8, 2033. What will the blood moon eclipses forebode?