Blood Moon Prophecy 2025! Two Witnesses?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
133 views • 7 months ago

There is credible evidence that the Hebrews walked into Egypt under a blood moon eclipse, and the Exodus occurred under another blood moon eclipse of April 15, 1447 BCE. There is credible evidence that Yeshua died and was buried under a blood moon eclipse of April 14, 32 CE. Other blood moon eclipse tetrads of interest: 1493-1494 Columbus 1539-1540 Sulieman rebuilds Jerusalem's moat, streets and walls 1949-1950 War for newly established Israel 1967-1968 War for Jerusalem 2014-2015 Unsure? The patterns of nine blood moon eclipses are returning on March 13-14, 2025 to August 8, 2033. What will the blood moon eclipses forebode?

bible prophecyrevelationtwo witnessesend of daysblood moon eclipses
