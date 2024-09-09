BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is This The Reason For The WAR ON TOBACCO AND NICOTINE!
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
2
550 views • 8 months ago

Is This The Reason For The WAR ON TOBACCO AND NICOTINE! 



Breaking: Tobacco nicotine destroys nanobots in shots


A new study by microscopists with La Quinta Columna has shown that the “self assembling entities” found inside Pfizer, Moderna, and most recently, dental anesthetic, are “totally destroyed” by a nicotine mixture, derived from stepping tobacco in distilled water.


Researcher Rafa Calvin made this discovery by isolating a sample of dental anesthetic for 30 days, then applying a nicotine mixture taken from a solution of 1 gram of Tabacco and 5ccs of distilled water.


In the video above, you can see that when the nicotine mixture interacts with the nanotechnology, the structures disintegrate and disappear completely.


Testing this nicotine solution on a Pfizer shot sample, and if successful, may have the beginnings of a treatment protocol for detoxing humans of this alien technology. 

