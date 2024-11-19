© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇵🇸 HAMAS SNIPES ISRAELI SOLDIER SCROLLING ON PHONE likely uploading pictures of his unit posing in women's underwear in video above, takes insta-shot by Palestinian sniper, immediately dropping (01:00) while mid-glance at whatever social media platform the IDF is broadcasting its hooliganry and war crimes on these days.
Marvelous feat took place northwest of Gaza City, near Al-Khazindar area - IOF is getting owned across the strip today.
Source @Intel Republic
