Kayaker survives being swallowed up by Humpback Whale in Chile

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chilean man survives being swallowed by humpback whale A 20-year-old man was packrafting with his father in Águila Bay, Punta Arenas, Chile, when the incident occurred. Although the whale looks huge, it cannot swallow a person because its esophagus is only about 10 centimeters in diameter.
Stunning video footage shows a kayaker being swallowed and spat out by whale off the Chilean Patagonia. Adrian Ghobrial reports. Video from yesterday, 13th Feb.