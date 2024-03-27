Ep. 85: Arrested At The SOTU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Nikoui is a carpenter from California whose son was killed during [Bidan]’s pullout from Afghanistan.
Joe won’t say his name, so at the State of the Union speech, Steve Nikoui did.
He was immediately arrested for it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 March 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-steve-nikoui/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1773107738664423542