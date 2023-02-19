© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Feb 18, 2023
Russia's Central Bank has confirmed it plans to launch a pilot project to test out a 'digital ruble' in more than a dozen banks in April this year. RT presenter Eunan O'Neill discussed the development with our contributor Chris Emms.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a0p34-russia-to-pilot-new-digital-ruble-from-april.html