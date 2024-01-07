Create New Account
God is with Us!
Abbot Tryphon
From the cave to the cross, and from heaven to earth, God is with us forever. Christ is born! Glorify Him!


https://youtu.be/ZjQv0816IUY


For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/god-is-with-us/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/

