NHL: Alexander Ovechkin heads to game where he could break Gretzky's NHL goal-scoring record - held for 26 years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Russian) Alexander Ovechkin heads to game in which he could break (Russian heritage) Gretzky's NHL goal-scoring record — held for 26 years
Washington Caps vs. NY Islanders game begins shortly
Adding: On Friday, April 4th, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record with his 894th career goal, scoring two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks.