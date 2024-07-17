DEFEATED UKRAINIAN ARMY TURNS TO CHEMICAL TERROR

The armed forces of Ukraine are rapidly turning into a terrorist organization that violates all international rules of warfare and humanitarian law. Due to failures on the battlefield, Ukrainian nationalists are switching to the tactics of terrorist attacks.

For example, the use of toxic chemicals is increasingly being recorded on Ukrainian front line. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been using chemical weapons almost since the first days of the armed conflict and in different directions on the front.

In July, the head of the Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection forces claimed that during the special military operation, there were more than 400 cases of the use of non-lethal toxic chemicals by the Ukrainian army. Most of them have been officially confirmed by the accredited laboratory of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the recent reports from the front, the Ukrainian military have been deploying a toxic substance with a characteristic smell of eucalyptus for several days in different regions. This chemical causes severe headaches, continuous vomiting, and disorientation. The substance reportedly does not cause fatal outcomes. Thus, Ukrainians likely use it in an attempt to disorient Russian fighters. The goal is to temporarily disable the military personnel.

In recent weeks, the facts of the use of chemical weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been recorded in the Kharkiv direction in the area of Volchansk and Liptsy. According to official reports, Ukrainian drones dropped toxic substances on Russian positions. No fatal cases were recorded, but the victims suffered from poisoning of the respiratory system and chemical burns.

Refugees from Toretsk testified about the use of toxic substances by Ukrainian troops. And the adviser to the head of the DPR recently became a victim of a Ukrainian drone that dropped an ammunition with a toxic substance on him.

In addition, during the mop up operations, a laboratory with chemical equipment was found in one of the villages near Avdeevka. Analysis of the contents of the containers in the laboratory showed the presence of sulfuric acid and sodium cyanide. This suggested that the equipment was used for the production of toxic substances — at least three kilograms per day.

Back in April, Russian soldiers showed an unexploded flask with a toxic substance, which the Ukrainian military dropped from drones in the Kleshcheyevka area. Presumably, the bottles contained white phosphorus or adamsite, which have suffocating effect.

Teren-6 grenades were found in captured Ukrainian positions near Donetsk. These grenades usually contain tear gas. However, in these munitions, the damaging substance was replaced with a more dangerous one, which was confirmed by the captured Ukrainian soldiers.

The terrorist Kyiv regime is largely supported by Washington and other Western warmongers, who supply the necessary chemicals and weapons to the Ukrainian military.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-army-turns-to-chemical-terror/