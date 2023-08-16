Did you know you can BUY DOWN and INTEREST RATE? Neither Did I... Berger Point From an RE Agent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris explains how you can BUY down a point on the interest rate of your mortgage.
Let Chris tell you more!
Find Chris at: https://bergerpoints.com
Chris has been a realtor for over 20 years. He used to run a home masonry business for nearly 20 years and he and his wife built the home they raised their family in over 40 years ago.
Let Chris tell you more!
Find Chris at: https://bergerpoints.com