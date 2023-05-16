© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h350md38a
5/13/2023【Nicole on Ringside Politics】Although the CCP is America’s No. 1 enemy, Wall Street and corporate America are still empowering the CCP financially for the sake of making money, selling out the American people and the U.S. national security.
#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/13/2023【妮可做客Ringside Politics节目】虽然中共是美国的头号敌人，但是美国华尔街和美国大公司为了赚钱，还是不断给中共注资、出卖了美国人民的利益和国家安全。
#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平