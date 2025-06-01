WORLD'S ON RUSSIA'S SIDE, except Trump doesn’t get it — ex-Trump Pentagon advisor

"Outside of Western Europe and a few Eastern European states, the world is on Russia’s side," Douglas Macgregor said.

He criticized Donald Trump’s understanding of the global response to the Ukraine conflict, saying that everybody understands Ukraine was turned into a "Trojan horse of destruction for use against Russia."

He added that the US is now “irrelevant to the outcome in Eastern Europe” and warned that unless NATO is prepared to mobilize millions for a war with Russia, “we should shut up — it’s not going to happen.”

Adding an article from Sputnik about the bombing of Japan:

Invasion that never happened: Why US nuked Japan instead

In May 1945, the US chose a path that would reshape history: instead of launching a ground invasion of Japan, it dropped atomic bombs. Here's the context behind that decision👇

🔸The US had prepared Operation Downfall — a two-phase invasion to force Japan’s surrender. But military planners expected extreme resistance and staggering casualties on both sides.

🔻Phase 1, Operation Olympic, was set for Nov 1, 1945: nearly one million US troops would storm southern Kyushu. Waiting for them? 500,000 defenders, most of Japan’s ammo stockpile, and thousands of kamikaze pilots.

🔻Phase 2, Operation Coronet, was scheduled for March 1946 aimed at seizing Tokyo — involving 1.2 million troops in what would’ve been the largest amphibious assault in history.

🔸Japan’s Ketsugo Plan mobilized civilians — women, elderly, even children — armed with bamboo spears and Molotov cocktails, ready to die defending the homeland.

🔸Kamikaze pilots, suicide divers, manned torpedoes, and explosive boats were all part of Japan’s defense. Even a 10% hit rate could wipe out a quarter of the US landing force.

🔸US intelligence feared a drawn-out slaughter. Casualty projections ranged from hundreds of thousands of Americans to tens of millions of Japanese.

🔸With no clear end in sight, Washington turned to atomic weapons. On Aug 6 and 9, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed.

Japan surrendered days later.

The invasion never happened — but at the cost of two cities annihilated and over 200,000 civilians dead.

@Sputnik