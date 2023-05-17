From Addiction to Freedom - David Reece - Freedom Alive® Ep71

From the age of four, David Reece became attracted to other boys. Then David became ensnared in the web of pornography and same-sex encounters. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, David shares what God used to change his story from darkness to freedom, and how he is helping others do the same today. Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

