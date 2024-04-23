🇮🇷 Iran Will Begin the Great Tribulation *Very Soon*

Get Bible Prophecy Secrets II Down Below, FREE ebook only available here:





🔗 https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/





The very beginning of the Great Tribulation is now taking shape before our eyes. Iran's attack on Israel on April 13, 2024 just five days after the April 8 solar eclipse has sealed the deal that all roads into the future only lead to WW3.





While mostly everyone has already moved on and forgotten about the 2017, 2023, and 2024 eclipse omens, I will be the first to admit that EVEN MYSELF... having dedicated over 12 hours of video content to this topic... had barely scratched the surface.





I will go into some absolutely critical information that you must know in order to protect you and your family during catastrophic times just ahead. Today's livestream is based on my latest book Bible Prophecy Secrets II. Secure your copy today:





🔗 https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/