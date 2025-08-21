RT News - August 21 2025 6AM GMT

August 21, 2025

rt.com









Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza City, reportedly killing 81 people in the past 24 hours, as the IDF claims it controls Gaza City outskirts and has began the first stage of its city takeover operation. Ultra-Orthodox Jews oppose the mobilisation of 60,000 reservists and protest the conscription, as Hamas slams Netanyahu for disregarding hostage lives in his quest to seize Gaza City. Warning - disturbing images, as some 1.7 million Ukrainian soldiers have been killed - or gone missing - over the past three years. RT speaks exclusively with one of the Russian hackers who obtained this leaked information.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515