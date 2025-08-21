BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - August 21 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
60 views • 4 weeks ago

August 21, 2025

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza City, reportedly killing 81 people in the past 24 hours, as the IDF claims it controls Gaza City outskirts and has began the first stage of its city takeover operation. Ultra-Orthodox Jews oppose the mobilisation of 60,000 reservists and protest the conscription, as Hamas slams Netanyahu for disregarding hostage lives in his quest to seize Gaza City. Warning - disturbing images, as some 1.7 million Ukrainian soldiers have been killed - or gone missing - over the past three years. RT speaks exclusively with one of the Russian hackers who obtained this leaked information.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
