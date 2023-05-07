COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 1 - Gaming The Numbers - 2023 Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED
April 19th 2023
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.
This is Part 1 - The COVID Pandemic Deception
Part 1 carefully examines how authorities worldwide have been gaming the numbers regarding cases, hospitalizations & deaths from the alleged coronavirus. Part 1 also explains how health officials actively suppressed safe & effective treatments for Covid-19, while employing deadly protocols for hospital patients.