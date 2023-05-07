BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 1 - Gaming The Numbers - 2023 Documentary
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
282 views • 05/07/2023

MIRRORED

April 19th 2023

https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/

"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.

"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.

This is Part 1 - The COVID Pandemic Deception

Part 1 carefully examines how authorities worldwide have been gaming the numbers regarding cases, hospitalizations & deaths from the alleged coronavirus. Part 1 also explains how health officials actively suppressed safe & effective treatments for Covid-19, while employing deadly protocols for hospital patients.  

Keywords
documentarycovidismgaming the numbers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy