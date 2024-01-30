White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1870 - Douglas Lee Doug Smith - Report on the crime

Thompson, an employee of Hobby Lobby, got into an argument with Doug, who was his supervisor. Thompson walked out of the building after the argument and retrieved a gun, before walking back inside and shooting Doug. He then drove off, before getting into an accident after being pursued by police. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
