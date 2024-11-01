Gigantic Explosion: Israeli warplanes deliberately bomb emergency services center in South Lebanon's historic city of Tyre

MASSIVE BLAST TEARS THROUGH LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE HQ as Israeli warplanes deliberately bomb emergency services center in South Lebanon's historic city of Tyre - Watch gigantic explosion in newly-released footage above of attack that killed 4 medics.

Rescue vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances can be seen as clear as day, while rescue workers attempt to flee barbaric missiles hell-bent on killing them.

At least 174 medics, most of them in past few weeks, killed since start of Tel Aviv's war on Lebanon, as paramedics of main public emergency medical service of Lebanese Civil Defense affirm IDF is deliberately and directly targeting them, as above footage confirms.