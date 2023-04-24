BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS idea is PROOF that climate activists are ANTI-HUMAN
High Hopes
High Hopes
85 views • 04/24/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 23, 2023


Some far left, climate activists now want to eliminate rice in order to save the world?! It’s ‘immoral,’ Glenn says, considering millions of people throughout earth rely on rice to survive. But, this is just further proof that climate activists — and the global elite who side with them — are anti-human. Alex Epstein, Founder and President of the Center for Industrial Progress, joins Glenn to explain why the combination of an ‘anti-human motive’ and evil governments dictating policy is a dangerous recipe for disaster…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3RcdO3AVK4

anti-humanglenn beckdisasteractivistsriceeliminateevil governmentsclimate changedalex epstein
