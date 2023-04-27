Tucker Tweets Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Go Tucker and may the Lord protect you. Concerning comments that Tucker is part of the establishment…
I don’t give anyone a free pass and am constantly looking for deep state evidence.
I have not seen red flags with Tucker. He criticizes both parties as he should.
Second, others who haven’t been shown to be shills like Bonginosay he is the real deal. Tucker even mentioned
adrenochrome in passing and that truly shows the evil that Tucker has referred
to. See Tucker Carlson at the Heritage Foundation:
https://www.brighteon.com/051321b3-6ec9-4dc4-a045-34a00559129d Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.