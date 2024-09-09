Jake Shields Interviews USS Liberty survivor Phillip Tourney, where they discuss how the memorial in Arlington for those who died that day doesn't even mention it was the Israeli government who killed them.



"It's like a ghost did it"



Source @Real World News





"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize"

~ Voltaire





