Media Smear Machine
Son of the Republic
Do You See The Pattern Here?

* The second you start to become popular, the lib media will come after you.

* That is the left’s playbook time and time again.

* Young libs need a history lesson.


The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Victor Davis Hanson — is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343982876112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343984878112

Keywords
