Watch the Full TV Version of Terral’s CounterCultureMom.com Interview with Important Oct. 4 FEMA Test Intro: October 02, 2023

Hi Kevin:
Thank you for writing.
On Sun, Oct 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM Kevin wrote:
We are in a War. They mind control all my neighbors against me, stuff you would not believe. I'm writing a book. I know all these criminals personally unfortunately. Dick Cheney's daughter was in my MBA class, knew Colin Powell and Barack Obama personally. CIA has tried to recruit me several times. From Denver.
I don't know what has happened to America. Or if there is any hope.
America has been owned by the Global Bankster Cartel for more than 100 years. The Black Star is coming to terraform the planet and they plan to run to their underground Ark Cities. Yes. The administrative hub of CanAmericaMexico is Denver, an underground city connected to the Denver Airport.
Your info has been included in a newsletter and Substack article. Thank you for the interview links.
You can add two links to your chemtrailmindcontrol webpage if you wish.
Blessings, Terral
Kevin’s website: https://chemtrailsaremindcontrol.com/
