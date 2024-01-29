Mae Phim Thailand แหลมแม่พิมพ์

A couple of decades ago, Laem Mae Phim was a quiet fishing village and a picnic-style resort for Thais with wonderful sandy beaches. Now it has also grown into a Thai home area and a vacation spot for Western, mostly Nordic residents. There is a wide range of apartments of different sizes to suit everyone's preferences. Mae Phim offers an excellent setting for a beach vacation as well as for longer-term living. The village's own beach is located next to the promenade and is about four kilometers long. In addition, there are many "tourist beaches" where, in addition to sunbathing and swimming, massages and good restaurant services are offered. Mae Phim's pluses are a short distance from the airport, tranquility, the absence of the mild phenomena of mass tourism, an affordable price level, wonderful sandy beaches, sunshine and relatively little rainfall compared to the rest of Thailand.



