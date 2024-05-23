BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Medical Body Area Network (MBAN)... 5G Connected to Biofilm & Biosensors in Bodies
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
68 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 12 months ago

Medical Body Area Network (MBAN)... 5G Connected Biosensors in Bodies, connecting people to internet via electrical biofilm & biosensor of body connecting to satellites via metamaterials floating around in the air from Chemtrails... such as Graphene oxide and aluminum oxide.

GRAPHENE ANTENNAS IN BLOOD from covid shots and environmental sources. Buy a highly rated Zeolite product to help cleanse blood. I have heard that 'MasterPeace' by Dr. Robert O Young is a good one... https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/

Keywords
biosensorsmbanmedical body area network5g connectedbiosensors in bodieselectrical biofilm being harvestedhuman bodies connected to internet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy