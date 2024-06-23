Israel executes Palestinian man شهادة تدمي ا قلب لأم فلسطينية (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel pchrgaza -Palestinian Centre for Human Rights at:-
https://youtu.be/eZqszo0t0JA?si=qQ5s7jEtHGh0UFmU 21 Jun 2024 GAZAA heartbreaking testimony of a displaced Palestinian mother whose son was executed by the Israeli forces in front of her eyes after being promised safety.🔄
شهادة تدمي القلب لأم فلسطينية نازحة وتروي فيها كيف أعدم قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إبنها أمام أعينها بعد أن أعطاه الأمان.
🔄 قم بعكس الشاشة لمشاهدة الفيديو بشكل كامل
#gaza #palstine #gazaunderattack ##ceasefireNOW#غزة #فلسطين #رفح