BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Virtual Reality Opens Door to Digital Escapism and the Demonic Realm - Vicki Joy Anderson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
36 views • 3 months ago

Is virtual reality safe? Does it pose a threat to our children? Does escaping into a world of fantasy open us up to spiritual attacks? Vicki Joy Anderson makes the case that social media, virtual reality, and escapism can have a dark side, tempting kids to remain immersed in a fantasy world where they can live out their wildest dreams - but it’s a trap. We need to embrace reality, she says, rather than focusing on what we wish we had. “We have to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and be content with the life God gave us,” she declares. She also talks about the signs of dangerous dreaming, astral abduction, and scary out-of-body experiences triggered by trauma and kinks in our spiritual armor.



TAKEAWAYS


Learn to recognize the signs of dangerous dreaming so that you can wage a spiritual battle against it in the morning


Meditate on things that are excellent and praiseworthy, as the Bible commands (Phil. 4:8)


When we are longing for something that is not ours, we’re just shaking our fist at God


VR tech is designed to keep kids in an altered state of consciousness and get them hooked - opening the demonic realm



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

They Only Come Out At Night book: https://bit.ly/44hxJge


🔗 CONNECT WITH VICKI JOY ANDERSON

Website: https://www.vickijoyanderson.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vickijoyauthor/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenspiritualdreamsastral projectiondemonsfantasytraumalucid dreamingabductionvirtual realitytina griffincounter culture mom showvicki joy anderson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy