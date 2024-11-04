Government as God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 4, 2024 - If you want a perfect picture of what happens when Democrats are in charge, look at Peanut the squirrel—his owner/trainer was swatted by NY officials, then Peanut and Fred the raccoon were killed. When Christians refuse to influence government and take part in politics, they create a path for government to try and become God. Peanut’s fate is a perfect example.
