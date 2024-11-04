Government as God

November 4, 2024 - If you want a perfect picture of what happens when Democrats are in charge, look at Peanut the squirrel—his owner/trainer was swatted by NY officials, then Peanut and Fred the raccoon were killed. When Christians refuse to influence government and take part in politics, they create a path for government to try and become God. Peanut’s fate is a perfect example.





Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.



