FSB footage of arrest of a Moscow IT specialist who offered his services to the CIA

The (Russian) FSB has released footage of the arrest of a Moscow IT specialist who offered his services to the CIA.

More about this:

❗️The FSB published footage of the arrest of IT specialist Firuz Dadoboev, who was transferring secret information to the CIA

The court sentenced programmer Dadoboev to 13.5 years for treason. An IT specialist who worked in two Moscow companies was planning to transfer secret data to American intelligence agencies.

The criminal with two citizenships was detained 2 years ago, but the FSB published footage of their work only now. He will serve his sentence under strict conditions.







