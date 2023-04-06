New Zion Assembly - 6/4/23 - The Anatomy of a Backslider

The past several weeks we have been teaching no the relationship between water baptism and discipleship. We concluded that one cannot claim to be a disciple of Jesus Christ, without being baptized in water. We also established that water baptism Is only the beginning of the journey of discipleship.





This week, we will further explore that journey, and consider the possibility that some disciples may lose their way in their spiritual travels. The Bible calls this ‘backsliding’. Before we get into this topic this week, let’s invite the Holy Spirit to guide us and reveal to us the truths of the Word of God.





In 2 Peter 2:20-22, we read about the real possibility and serious consequences of backsliding. It is interesting that this passage comes from the inspired pen of Peter himself, for if anyone knew "firsthand" the reality and dangers of backsliding, it was Peter.

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!





Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 5/28/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can down the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858