Abducted! - Chapter 33

The aerial bombardment of Iraq began on January 15, 1991. Ari wasn’t surprised at the uncompromising stand taken by the U.S. President and his coalition partners in their pursuit of Kuwait’s liberation. He was surprised, however, at the overwhelming superiority of American technology, resulting in such astonishingly few allied losses. The allegedly invincible Republican Guard was pinned down and pulverized. Allied air power was making certain that the ground war, once it began, would produce a swift and stunning victory.





Based upon inside information from the Post’s Mossad connection, Ari had predicted in his column that Israel would not retaliate after Iraq’s primitive Scud missiles began dropping hit-or-miss on Israeli civilians. The Butcher of Baghdad had invited Israel to dance, but she didn’t like the tune. Her leaders were too clever to play into Saddam’s hands. This was exactly the position Ari had taken months before and for which he had been soundly taken to task by a number of readers, including members of the Knesset. Now he had been vindicated.





