British Police Rewards Woke Mob Violently for Attacking Peaceful Man

Imagine attacking a peaceful man standing there during your pro-Hamas protest and and having the police subject him to moving him out of the way. That's what happened to Billboard Chris in London yesterday. It is a matter of incentives that will shape future behavior. You reward the evil doers for their actions, you will beget more of it.#billboardchris #hamas #hamasprotests #london #incentives
