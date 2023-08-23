BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Some States sent their homeless people via one way tickets to Maui. Over 100 of them were burned alive in the fires - Someone needs to pay for this -I am focused on Lahaina news- More to follow
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 08/23/2023

They should charge those involved with murder for sending those poor people to Maui.

On a brighter note,  I am living in Medellin Colombia with my 35 yr old son Jeffrey and we are operating an Air B n B here in town and we also have a cannabis business.  At this time, we are putting our 3 story 5 Bedroom 5 bath house on the market for rent from 6 months to 2 years.  It is fully furnished and sits on a 13000 sq ft lot. We are asking 4k per month . Many Americans are moving here now.  Should you like more info you can send me an e mail :  [email protected]  . Thank you

Keywords
homelessmauifires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy