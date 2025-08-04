BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Honor-Shame Dynamic of Asian American Customs and Gen Z Cancel-Culture - Kevin Yi
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
The unique challenges Asian American teens face today may not be so different from what the rest of Gen Z is going through, says Pastor Kevin Yi, and it may have something to do with the changing culture. Kevin has a background in the animation industry and has worked as a video producer. He has a soft spot for helping young people, and he is also a contributing author to The Jesus I Wish I Knew in High School - Asian American Edition. He discusses the honor-shame dynamic often prevalent in Asian households, and how this is similar to the pressurized cancel-culture of modern American society. Kevin additionally touches on the integral component of grace in the Gospel message, and how this draws young people to Christ in a world rife with out-of-control peer pressure. Kevin believes Asian American struggles tend to have a universal application for teens.



TAKEAWAYS


The particular cultural bent in society today elevates conformity


The alternative to conformity is cancellation, or shaming


Parents need to understand the grace dynamic that helps people unlock a desire for the Gospel


Many high school graduates who attend college never return to church



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

The Jesus I Wish I Knew book: https://amzn.to/3IT7d42


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROOTED MINISTRY

Website: https://rootedministry.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootedministry

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therootedministry/?hl=en

X: https://x.com/rootedministry?lang=en

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3GME6yU


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
gospelchristchristianchurchcustomsteensgen ztina griffincounter culture mom showasian americankevin yijesus i knew in high school
