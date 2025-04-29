Babylon is fallen: the legacy of pope Francis

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 29, 2025.





In his 12 years as pope, Jorge Bergoglio or pope Francis profaned against God and His holy written word.





1. He stated that Muslims are our brothers which goes against 2 Corinthians 6:14-17.





2. The pope said that atheists can go to heaven based on good works alone...forget about faith in Christ.





3. The pope said that the cross of Christ was a failure humanly speaking which goes against 1 Corinthians 1:18.





4. In December 2023, Jesuit pope Francis said that his roman catholic priests can bless same sex, homosexual roman catholic couples which goes against Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 and to baptize transgender people:

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/12/18/europe/pope-francis-same-sex-couples-blessing-intl/index.html





5. In his Ladato Si encyclical from 2015, pope Francis stated that the Sabbath is Jewish when Christ says that the Sabbath was made for man in Mark 2:27.





6. The pope supports the theory of evilution and thus, rejects Genesis 1.

https://www.franciscanmedia.org/ask-a-franciscan/pope-francis-big-bang-evolution/





7. In January 2025, pope Francis welcomed homosexual Italian men to become roman catholic priests in Italy. Already 80% of the Vatican’s prelates are homos and that goes against Leviticus 18:22.





8. In September 2024, in Singapore, pope Francis said that every religion is a ‘way’ that arrives at God, and thus, he rejects what Christ says in John 14:6.





9. Pope Francis sits between the cherubims as he is trying to impersonate God Who dwells between the cherubims according to Isaiah 37:16, which says: O Lord of hosts, God of Israel, that dwellest between the cherubims, thou art the God, even thou alone, of all the kingdoms of the earth: thou hast made heaven and earth.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





