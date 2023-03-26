Don't Live Without Love!

Saturday Livestream 25 3 2023...





Have u listened to Steven Crowder's new content?





Do you think there's any chance a drastic change in politics would help resolve some of the more immediate issues in the world?





Feeling a bit disheartened as I approach turning 30, while I feel a bit more motivated to prioritize finding a partner after the shirtless rant, I feel like I haven't accomplished as much as I should have, I haven't necessarily made any disastrous mistakes and I feel like I'm making progress moving towards new career aspirations, I'm unsure what benchmark I should hold myself to at this stage, any constructive criticism?





I asked at start of stream about link between childhood trauma and obsession.





My girlfriend is having a challenge to set healthy boundaries. Either she is too vulnerable or too closed off. Could you give us some advice on a topic?





I forced myself to overachieve in school. Did I do harm to myself?





What would you recommend in addition to therapy and journaling to give yourself what you didn't get as a child? I've got quite the list of things I didn't get. And thank you for answering my questions Stef I very much appreciate it :)





What would your advice be to one to gain more overall gratitude?