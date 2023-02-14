BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GRAPHENE IN C19 SHOTS
High Hopes
High Hopes
1896 views • 02/14/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Feb 13, 2023


Graphene oxide AND Lipid nanoparticles have been found in Pfizer and Moderna C19 bioweapon vials. Dr. Jane Ruby broke the story of graphene oxide in Pfizer vials, in the US from the work of a group of Spanish researchers, academics and analysts known as La Quinta Columna, Their work has been corroborated by numerous microscopy experts around the world. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


ARTICLEs:

Choucair, Mohammad & Thordarson, Pall & Stride, John. (2009). Gram-scale production of graphene based on solvothermal synthesis and sonication. Nature nanotechnology. 4. 30-3. 10.1038/nnano.2008.365.


Luisetto, Mauro. (2022). pdf- article GRAPHENE DERIVATES CARBON PRODUCTS and SEPARATION PROPERTIES : the m R.N.A. PURIFICATION-AFFINITY ,ION EXCHANGE and other CHROMATOGRAPHYC APPLICATION-SAMPLE TESTING -RESEARCH and LARGE SCALE m R.N.A. PRODCUTION.


Banners For Freedom: https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep: https://www.sleepbreakthrough.com/ruby

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29f5wg-graphene-in-c19-shots.html


Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinebioweaponnanoparticlesstudiesjabshotmodernainoculationinjectionpfizercovid-19covidc19truth in medicinelipidvialsgraphenedr jane rubymicroscopydr rubyla quinta columnagraphene oxidedr jane
