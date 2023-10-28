Mistreatment of Jews proves it’s a TIME FOR CHOOSING in America

Glenn Beck





Oct 27, 2023





Jews in New York City have been cautioned to stay home this Saturday thanks to a large Pro-Palestine rally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn. Earlier this week, Jewish students at Cooper Union College were locked into the school library for their safety as Pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded them, banging on the glass walls. These are just two of the many stories demonstrating the devastating mistreatment Jews today are experiencing around the world — even in America. And these stories, Glenn explains, shows just how pivotal this moment truly is. It’s a ‘time for choosing,’ he says, for every single American: ‘If I were to accomplish one thing in my career, it would be to plead with you to remember who you are, to remember that God loves ALL of His children [and] that He wants ALL of us back with Him…even those who are SO misguided.’





