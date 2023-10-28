Mistreatment of Jews proves it’s a TIME FOR CHOOSING in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 27, 2023
Jews in New York City have been cautioned to stay home this Saturday thanks to a large Pro-Palestine rally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn. Earlier this week, Jewish students at Cooper Union College were locked into the school library for their safety as Pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded them, banging on the glass walls. These are just two of the many stories demonstrating the devastating mistreatment Jews today are experiencing around the world — even in America. And these stories, Glenn explains, shows just how pivotal this moment truly is. It’s a ‘time for choosing,’ he says, for every single American: ‘If I were to accomplish one thing in my career, it would be to plead with you to remember who you are, to remember that God loves ALL of His children [and] that He wants ALL of us back with Him…even those who are SO misguided.’
