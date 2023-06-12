Russian Spetsnaz Captured a Secret NATO UAV in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While the Western press is trying in every possible way not to publish numerous shots of destroyed Western tanks from the ongoing counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, another piece of news has arrived, which undoubtedly became another shock for the NATO forces. Since yesterday, Russian analytical centers and numerous military sources have begun to publish photos of another military trophy that fell into the hands of the Russian military.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN