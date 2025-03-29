Final Deceptions of the Last Days - Roger Morneau (1995)

Former Satanist turned Christ Follower, Roger Morneau describes how as a young man, he got involved in Satanism and demon worship, and the many workings and plans of Satan he discovered there. He talks about how he was divinely rescued out of Satanism and warns Christians of Satan's many deceptions and eventual Great Deception

Full Testimony can be seen here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/flNjQkyytytH



