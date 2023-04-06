Liberals Upset About Weak Trump Indictment; China Angry As Taiwan President Visits U.S.

Conservatives and Liberals are both criticizing the Trump indictment as weak; Taiwan’s president visited U.S. leaders to gather support in face of aggression from China; the CEO of the powerful financial institution JPMorgan Chase suggests that government use eminent domain to turn the American landscape into a sea of wind turbines and solar panels; America is officially a majority Constitutional Carry country; and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is running for president.

Also, FreedomProject Director Dr. Duke Pesta discusses why schools are inviting drag queens to talk to small children, and Veronika Kyrylenko interviews a man who’s been dubbed “America’s Most Dangerous Dad” for exposing the corrupt sexual and race-based curricula in school.

