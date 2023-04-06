BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Liberals Upset About Weak Trump Indictment; China Angry As Taiwan President Visits U.S.
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 04/06/2023

Conservatives and Liberals are both criticizing the Trump indictment as weak; Taiwan’s president visited U.S. leaders to gather support in face of aggression from China; the CEO of the powerful financial institution JPMorgan Chase suggests that government use eminent domain to turn the American landscape into a sea of wind turbines and solar panels; America is officially a majority Constitutional Carry country; and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is running for president.

 

Also, FreedomProject Director Dr. Duke Pesta discusses why schools are inviting drag queens to talk to small children, and Veronika Kyrylenko interviews a man who’s been dubbed “America’s Most Dangerous Dad” for exposing the corrupt sexual and race-based curricula in school. 

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
drag queensrobert kennedytaiwanpublic schooltrump indictment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy