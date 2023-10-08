Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 8, 2023 - ISRAEL and TEXAS both under attack by invasion forces as Obama's evil plans take hold

- Barack Obama funneled billions to Iran via international money laundering

- Joe Biden released BILLIONS to Iran and the Palestinians

- #Trump had blocked US taxpayer money to Palestine

- #Iran manufactures military drones for #Russia and is funding #Hamas

- #Israel is committed to destroying Iran's nuclear production capabilities

- Obama BOOSTED Iran's nuclear capabilities to help Iran destroy Israel

- Biden and Obama are allies of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Taliban

- The Israeli government waged WAR on its own citizens with deadly #vaccine bioweapons

- Israel ALLOWED Hamas to attack; it was not an "intelligence failure"

- It was a Pearl Harbor event that was allowed to take place to gain public support

- #Texas is being invaded by Mexican drug cartels

- Texas Rangers battled to take back Fronton Island in the Rio Grande river

- Exclusive drone photos of Mexican drug cartel encampment near Fronton

- Why do US lawmakers care so much about borders of Israel and Ukraine, but nothing about USA borders?





