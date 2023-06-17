© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 16, 2023
Looking at the COVID pandemic as a military-run operation puts public laws and documents into light while painting a different picture of the whole was really in charge of the US response. Was this martial law?
#DeborahBirx #Fauci
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2unrek-the-woman-responsible-for-the-u.s.-covid-response.html