Cloning; genetic manipulation

The history of cloning goes back to the early 1900s. The Boys from Brasil, written by Ira Levin, describes the mononuclear reproduction as done in reality according to Donald Marshall. The destruction of the egg nucleus with UV light made me think of the blue led streetlights, equipped with directed energy weapons. The book describes how they took tissue from Hitler his rib in 1943 and a half liter of blood to recreate him 95 times. Add some mind control to it, to recreate some environmental factors and you have yourself an army of psychopaths! As the Darpa Avatar project, creating androids who take the humans' place on the battlefield solely with mind control. The future of war, according to NASA with radiation poisoning, doing tests to kill off as many people as possible with the lowest possible power energy weapons; the graphene and other soft metals in the jab making humans more sensitive to their radiation levels. As does the smart dust from the chemtrails. So knowing this intention, they also have the antidote. Bone marrow transplants, stem cell cultured under specific conditions for each tissue, bone, cartilage, muscle etc as a solution to mitigate the harm of radiation poisoning. Even myocarditis can be successfully healed with this!! For me this confirms how important fasting is in creating your own new stemcells: the most important component in my healing protocol.

The book explains how important it is to recreate the environmental circumstances for a successfull duplicate of Hitler. As we are living in more economically difficult times, the societal circumstances are being created for an antichrist take over. But let's not forget that if we DO NOT comply, it will not work. Up to the return of Jesus we have to expose the tyrannical agenda and show we are in Gods' army. God always wins. It is His plan. That is what we have to trust.

