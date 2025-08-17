BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The End Of America: Missile Attack On America. Trump-Putin Summit In Alaska 4 Peace. Sudden Disaster
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
1
72 views • 4 weeks ago

Major shift as Trump backs peace deal over ceasefire; PM says president should be 'commended' Donald Trump will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, the Ukrainian leader says. The pair had a "long, meaningful" chat after Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last night, at which the US rolled out the red carpet for Russia's leader. Follow live below.


Putin praises Trump’s ‘sincere’ peace efforts, signals possible US-Russia nuclear deal. First US-Russia meeting since 2021 comes as strategic weapons agreement faces February deadline


Russia Preparing to Test Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile Despite Putin-Trump Talks – Reuters


Trump warns of ‘very severe consequences’ if Putin continues Ukraine war. Follow the latest news on President Donald Trump and his administration | Aug. 13, 2025


No Ukraine ceasefire after Alaska talks


Trump leaves Alaska summit with Putin empty-handed after failing to reach a deal to end Ukraine war



Trump says Xi told him China will not invade Taiwan while he is in office. US president says Chinese counterpart told him ‘I am very patient and China is very patient’


Taiwan’s New Naval Drones Could Strike Any Chinese Invasion


2 U.S. warships deployed to disputed waters after Chinese ships collided


US and Philippines discuss more missile system deployments as tensions rise in South China Sea


David House

white housesouth china seafall of americachinese invasionukraine warships collideukraine ceasefireputin alaska summitus-russia unclearrussia missilestrump putin summitchina invades taiwanend of mandkindtrump peace dealputin peace deal
Related videos
More from Brighteon
