Head of the Snake - Whitney Web exposes Les Wexner as Epstein Handler

Mossad, Maxwell Mega Group Exposed. This is Whitney Webb's phone call with Maria Farmer, not the full three hours, but some very telling excerpts. Billionaire Les Wexner is a mover and shaker in Columbus Ohio and has ties to Israel. Wexner owns many companies including Victoria Secret, Bath and Body Works, Abercrombie and Fitch, plus the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

