Mystery Babylon strikes back!
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
119 views • 12 months ago

HR 6090 is one of the greatest threats to free speech that Bible believers have faced in the US. Basic biblical truth is under attack and Civil Rights laws are being weaponized so that "Jews killed Jesus" and "Christ is King" might be labeled "anti-semitic". To read the full bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/6090/text




There is endless disinformation about the TRUE identity of Mystery Babylon the Great City in the book of Revelation chapters 17 and 18.




***IT IS NOT THE CATHOLIC CHURCH / VATICAN… IT IS NOT THE USA / NEW YORK***




With how prophecy is now unfolding before our eyes, it is absolutely absurd and ridiculous how people cannot see it right in their faces! That is why the Harlot is referred to as being a “Mystery”! Most people are too blinded by the media industrial complex to be able to see the plain truth. Are you one of the many, or one of the FEW?




Get prepared, and download both Bible Prophecy Secrets books for free below!




For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:




📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/


📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram


🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy


🌙 Upcoming Holy Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860


🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6








Ending Music 🎶: Awake - Raging Moses & Datin


2022 Illect Records - illect.com / @illect


Bandcamp: https://illect.bandcamp.com/album/awake


Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/awake/1605647583?i=1605647585


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2rpARiXUBYX83iPmNBokTv?si=a4cba05e3a77407f


Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B09QLGH4C3?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_szir9v8728Zie0Cocg1Kid12i

Keywords
biblegodjesussurvivalprophecyreligionyeshuaconspiracyend timesdaniel
