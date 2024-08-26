Russia is deploying T-62 tanks to the front. What are the 3 advantages of the T-62?

1. The T-62 has a 115mm cannon. There are enough 115mm shells in Russia's storage for two more world wars.



2. There are thousands and thousands of T-62 tanks in storage which can be quickly & cheaply modernised with anti drone grills and used as mobile artillery pieces along the front line.



3. The T-62 was built as a Soviet nuclear Armageddon tank designed to survive a nuclear strike and start up and move in with no problem. New tanks on the other hand are very vulnerable to radiation.



Source @AussieCossack





