Martus for Truth: Our Ruler and our Hope, Part 1 of 2

Contrary to what many who call themselves Patriots want us to believe—and to act in the responsibility of—we are not the ultimate rulers in this land—God is, and in recognizing His Rulership we are to Honor Him—which means we are to honor the one He puts in place over us. Our faithfulness to Him requires this.
#Ruler, #Hope, #Faithfulness